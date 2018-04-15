Brito's Inside the Park HR not Enough to Push Aces Past Fresno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Brito's Inside the Park HR not Enough to Push Aces Past Fresno

Posted: Updated:

Reno dropped game two of the Fresno series Saturday night by a score of 4-1. The loss brings Reno to a record of (4-6) on the year and have now lost five consecutive games to the Grizzlies this season. Right-hander Kris Medlen got the start for Manager Greg Gross and did not disappoint, going 5.2 innings and allowing just one run. Unfortunately for Medlen, the bullpen struggles from early in the season carried over into Saturday night. The Aces bullpen allowed two home runs and three total runs in 2.1 innings of work.  Stefan Crichton took the loss, his first of the season.

Offensively, the Aces were led by Socrates Brito who has continued to swing a hot bat through 10 games this season. Brito jumped on a Armenteros fastball in the top of the first inning for an inside-the-park home run. The homer was Brito’s second of the inside-the-park variety in his Aces career. Anthony Recker chipped in a two-for-three performance, but one run was not enough to stop the Grizzlies. A three-run bottom of the 8th solidified the victory and keeps Fresno in first place in the Pacific Northern Division.

Top Performers - Reno

  • Kris Medlen (5.2 IP, 4 H, 5 K, 1 R)
  • Socrates Brito (1-for-3, HR)
  • Anthony Recker (2-for-3)

Top Performers - Fresno

  • Tyler White (2-for-3, 3 RBI, HR)
  • Kyler Tucker (2-for-4, R, RBI)
  • Rogelio Armenteros (7.0 IP, 5 H, 8 K)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY

DATE

OPPONENT

PROBABLE PITCHERS

TIME (PT)

(PT) RADIO/TV

Sunday

April 15

Fresno

Grizzlies

RHP Braden Shipley (2-0, 2.38 VS.

LHP Kent Emanuel (1-0, 1.08)

1:05 PM

KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Running Burrito: Socrates Brito hit an inside-the-park home run in the top of the first inning tonight, the second of his Aces career. The last inside-the-park home run was hit by Jeremy Hazelbaker at Greater Nevada Field. Brito’s homer tonight was the first hit by an Aces player not to come at Greater Nevada Field.

Good Parenting: The Arizona Diamondbacks are 11-3 to start the 2018 season. Former Aces outfielder A.J. Pollock went 2-for-4 tonight against the Los Angeles with two home runs. While with Reno, Pollock hit just six home runs in 130 games.

Good News Coming: RHP Braden Shipley will take the mound tomorrow afternoon looking for his third consecutive victory of the 2018 campaign. The Nevada alum defeated Fresno on Opening Day at Greater Nevada Field April 5. Shipley went 5.1 innings and allowed just one earned run while striking out three.

Reno Aces Press Release

  • Bosetti Leads Pack to Series Win Over New Mexico

    Bosetti Leads Pack to Series Win Over New Mexico

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-04-15 06:11:34 GMT

    The University of Nevada (19-13, 13-4 MW) freshman Tyler Bosetti collected a career-high three hits and drove in two runs as the Wolf Pack defeated New Mexico (12-20-1, 6-11 MW) 5-2 at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park on Saturday to secure the series win.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (19-13, 13-4 MW) freshman Tyler Bosetti collected a career-high three hits and drove in two runs as the Wolf Pack defeated New Mexico (12-20-1, 6-11 MW) 5-2 at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park on Saturday to secure the series win.  

    More >>

  • Brito's Inside the Park HR not Enough to Push Aces Past Fresno

    Brito's Inside the Park HR not Enough to Push Aces Past Fresno

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:08 AM EDT2018-04-15 06:08:18 GMT

    Reno dropped game two of the Fresno series Saturday night by a score of 4-1. The loss brings Reno to a record of (4-6) on the year and have now lost five consecutive games to the Grizzlies this season. Right-hander Kris Medlen got the start for Manager Greg Gross and did not disappoint, going 5.2 innings and allowing just one run. 

    More >>

    Reno dropped game two of the Fresno series Saturday night by a score of 4-1. The loss brings Reno to a record of (4-6) on the year and have now lost five consecutive games to the Grizzlies this season. Right-hander Kris Medlen got the start for Manager Greg Gross and did not disappoint, going 5.2 innings and allowing just one run. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Softball Drops Road Contest to SDSU

    Nevada Softball Drops Road Contest to SDSU

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:06 AM EDT2018-04-15 06:06:04 GMT
    Following its dramatic extra innings win on Friday, the Nevada softball team found itself in a pitcher’s duel on Saturday as the team fell to San Diego State by a score of 4-1. The Wolf Pack (18-18, 7-6 MW) will head into Sunday’s rubber match against the Aztecs (13-25, 4-7 MW) looking to claim its third series victory of the 2018 campaign. On the day, sophomore Kenzi Goins led the Pack’s prolific offense with a game-high three hits. Her classmate Sadaria McAliste...More >>
    Following its dramatic extra innings win on Friday, the Nevada softball team found itself in a pitcher’s duel on Saturday as the team fell to San Diego State by a score of 4-1. The Wolf Pack (18-18, 7-6 MW) will head into Sunday’s rubber match against the Aztecs (13-25, 4-7 MW) looking to claim its third series victory of the 2018 campaign. On the day, sophomore Kenzi Goins led the Pack’s prolific offense with a game-high three hits. Her classmate Sadaria McAliste...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.