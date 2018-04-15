Nevada Softball Drops Road Contest to SDSU

Following its dramatic extra innings win on Friday, the Nevada softball team found itself in a pitcher’s duel on Saturday as the team fell to San Diego State by a score of 4-1. The Wolf Pack (18-18, 7-6 MW) will head into Sunday’s rubber match against the Aztecs (13-25, 4-7 MW) looking to claim its third series victory of the 2018 campaign.

On the day, sophomore Kenzi Goins led the Pack’s prolific offense with a game-high three hits. Her classmate Sadaria McAlister recorded Nevada’s lone RBI as sophomore Kwynn Warner registered the run. After surrendering three unearned runs in the first inning, junior Amanda Geil settled in for the next five frames, allowing just one earned run during that stretch.

The Pack threatened to take an early lead in the top of the first, having its first two batters reach base, but was unable to plate any runs in the opening inning. The Aztecs then capitalized on Nevada’s fielding blunders in the first, as an error from the Pack led to three unearned scores for SDSU.

After Geil held the Aztecs scoreless over the next two innings, San Diego State stretched its lead in the bottom of the fourth and held a 4-0 advantage over the Pack. Nevada responded with a run of its own immediately though as Warner’s leadoff walk put her in position for McAlister to bring her around to score and cut the Aztec lead back to three, 4-1.

With Geil retiring the side in order in the fifth, Nevada threatened to trim SDSU’s lead in the top of the sixth, having loaded the bases but was unable to score. The Pack continued to apply pressure on the Aztecs though, putting a pair of runners on base in the top of the seventh. However, Nevada’s comeback efforts were not enough as the San Diego State took the 4-1 victory.

The third and final game of the series against the Aztecs will take place on Sunday as the rubber match is slated for noon PT.

Nevada Press Release