Nevada Softball Drops Road Contest to SDSU

The University of Nevada (19-13, 13-4 MW) freshman Tyler Bosetti collected a career-high three hits and drove in two runs as the Wolf Pack defeated New Mexico (12-20-1, 6-11 MW) 5-2 at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park on Saturday to secure the series win.More >>
Reno dropped game two of the Fresno series Saturday night by a score of 4-1. The loss brings Reno to a record of (4-6) on the year and have now lost five consecutive games to the Grizzlies this season. Right-hander Kris Medlen got the start for Manager Greg Gross and did not disappoint, going 5.2 innings and allowing just one run.More >>
Reno 1868 FC suffered a stunning 4-0 loss Saturday night falling to Switchbacks FC, tying the worst loss in club history. Reno dug itself into a hole early Saturday after midfielder Luis Felipe chipped a deflection into his own net, putting Reno back 1-0 after the 18th minute.More >>
The Aces dropped an extra-inning heartbreaker in game one in Fresno tonight, allowing three runs in the bottom of the 12th inning to lose, 7-6.More >>
