Nevada Softball Drops Road Contest to SDSU - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Softball Drops Road Contest to SDSU

Posted: Updated:

Following its dramatic extra innings win on Friday, the Nevada softball team found itself in a pitcher’s duel on Saturday as the team fell to San Diego State by a score of 4-1. The Wolf Pack (18-18, 7-6 MW) will head into Sunday’s rubber match against the Aztecs (13-25, 4-7 MW) looking to claim its third series victory of the 2018 campaign.

On the day, sophomore Kenzi Goins led the Pack’s prolific offense with a game-high three hits. Her classmate Sadaria McAlister recorded Nevada’s lone RBI as sophomore Kwynn Warner registered the run. After surrendering three unearned runs in the first inning, junior Amanda Geil settled in for the next five frames, allowing just one earned run during that stretch.

The Pack threatened to take an early lead in the top of the first, having its first two batters reach base, but was unable to plate any runs in the opening inning. The Aztecs then capitalized on Nevada’s fielding blunders in the first, as an error from the Pack led to three unearned scores for SDSU.

After Geil held the Aztecs scoreless over the next two innings, San Diego State stretched its lead in the bottom of the fourth and held a 4-0 advantage over the Pack. Nevada responded with a run of its own immediately though as Warner’s leadoff walk put her in position for McAlister to bring her around to score and cut the Aztec lead back to three, 4-1.

With Geil retiring the side in order in the fifth, Nevada threatened to trim SDSU’s lead in the top of the sixth, having loaded the bases but was unable to score. The Pack continued to apply pressure on the Aztecs though, putting a pair of runners on base in the top of the seventh. However, Nevada’s comeback efforts were not enough as the San Diego State took the 4-1 victory.

The third and final game of the series against the Aztecs will take place on Sunday as the rubber match is slated for noon PT.

Nevada Press Release

  • Bosetti Leads Pack to Series Win Over New Mexico

    Bosetti Leads Pack to Series Win Over New Mexico

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-04-15 06:11:34 GMT

    The University of Nevada (19-13, 13-4 MW) freshman Tyler Bosetti collected a career-high three hits and drove in two runs as the Wolf Pack defeated New Mexico (12-20-1, 6-11 MW) 5-2 at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park on Saturday to secure the series win.  

    More >>

    The University of Nevada (19-13, 13-4 MW) freshman Tyler Bosetti collected a career-high three hits and drove in two runs as the Wolf Pack defeated New Mexico (12-20-1, 6-11 MW) 5-2 at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park on Saturday to secure the series win.  

    More >>

  • Brito's Inside the Park HR not Enough to Push Aces Past Fresno

    Brito's Inside the Park HR not Enough to Push Aces Past Fresno

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:08 AM EDT2018-04-15 06:08:18 GMT

    Reno dropped game two of the Fresno series Saturday night by a score of 4-1. The loss brings Reno to a record of (4-6) on the year and have now lost five consecutive games to the Grizzlies this season. Right-hander Kris Medlen got the start for Manager Greg Gross and did not disappoint, going 5.2 innings and allowing just one run. 

    More >>

    Reno dropped game two of the Fresno series Saturday night by a score of 4-1. The loss brings Reno to a record of (4-6) on the year and have now lost five consecutive games to the Grizzlies this season. Right-hander Kris Medlen got the start for Manager Greg Gross and did not disappoint, going 5.2 innings and allowing just one run. 

    More >>

  • Nevada Softball Drops Road Contest to SDSU

    Nevada Softball Drops Road Contest to SDSU

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:06 AM EDT2018-04-15 06:06:04 GMT
    Following its dramatic extra innings win on Friday, the Nevada softball team found itself in a pitcher’s duel on Saturday as the team fell to San Diego State by a score of 4-1. The Wolf Pack (18-18, 7-6 MW) will head into Sunday’s rubber match against the Aztecs (13-25, 4-7 MW) looking to claim its third series victory of the 2018 campaign. On the day, sophomore Kenzi Goins led the Pack’s prolific offense with a game-high three hits. Her classmate Sadaria McAliste...More >>
    Following its dramatic extra innings win on Friday, the Nevada softball team found itself in a pitcher’s duel on Saturday as the team fell to San Diego State by a score of 4-1. The Wolf Pack (18-18, 7-6 MW) will head into Sunday’s rubber match against the Aztecs (13-25, 4-7 MW) looking to claim its third series victory of the 2018 campaign. On the day, sophomore Kenzi Goins led the Pack’s prolific offense with a game-high three hits. Her classmate Sadaria McAliste...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.