Reno 1868 FC Suffers One of Their Worst Losses in Franchise History

Reno 1868 FC suffered a stunning 4-0 loss Saturday night falling to Switchbacks FC, tying the worst loss in club history.

Reno dug itself into a hole early Saturday after midfielder Luis Felipe chipped a deflection into his own net, putting Reno back 1-0 after the 18th minute. Reno could not find any chances before giving up an additional goal to AJ Ajeakwa and entering halftime down 2-0.

Reno goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski’s night got worse immediately after halftime after Switchbacks midfielder Luke Vercollone curled a solo attempt past Marcinkowski to put Colorado Springs up 3-0 in the 47th minute.

The fourth and final goal of the night came off a set piece with Switchbacks FC captain Josh Suggs finding Jamal Jack off the corner kick to bury Reno for the night.

The 4-0 loss tied the worst loss in club history, an April 15, 2017 loss to San Antonio FC. Reno turned its season around after that loss in 2017 to finish third in the USL’s Western Conference.

Reno will aim for its first win of the season on April 21 when the club travels to Portland to take on Timbers 2. Reno returns home on April 28 to take on OKC Energy FC. Kickoff for that match is slated for 6:45 p.m. with the first 1,868 fans receiving a free soccer ball courtesy of Renown Health & Hometown Health.

Reno 1868 FC Press Release