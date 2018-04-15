More Wind, Snow, and Rain Late Sunday

The University of Nevada (19-13, 13-4 MW) freshman Tyler Bosetti collected a career-high three hits and drove in two runs as the Wolf Pack defeated New Mexico (12-20-1, 6-11 MW) 5-2 at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park on Saturday to secure the series win.More >>
Reno dropped game two of the Fresno series Saturday night by a score of 4-1. The loss brings Reno to a record of (4-6) on the year and have now lost five consecutive games to the Grizzlies this season. Right-hander Kris Medlen got the start for Manager Greg Gross and did not disappoint, going 5.2 innings and allowing just one run.More >>
Reno 1868 FC suffered a stunning 4-0 loss Saturday night falling to Switchbacks FC, tying the worst loss in club history. Reno dug itself into a hole early Saturday after midfielder Luis Felipe chipped a deflection into his own net, putting Reno back 1-0 after the 18th minute.More >>
Here we go again with another system expected to move through here late Sunday into Monday morning. Impacts will be similar to what we saw a few days ago with a dusting of snow in the valley, plenty of wind, and snow in the Sierra.More >>
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) - Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal -themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, has died at his home in Pahrump in southern Nevada.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting an investigation after a member of the Francovich family died this past Tuesday.More >>
Reno Police have released the identity of one of the suspects wanted in connection with the armed robbery and shot fired at the Tamarack Junction Casino back in July of 2017.More >>
A new business geared toward female entrepreneurs celebrated its grand opening in Downtown Reno on Friday. Inspire Reno is a development center for businesswomen that aims to create a positive place for women to grow both personally and professionally.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
