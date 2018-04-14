Nevada Sheriff: Art Radio Show Host Art Bell Dead at 72

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) - Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal -themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, has died at his home in Pahrump in southern Nevada.More >>
Reno Police have released the identity of one of the suspects wanted in connection with the armed robbery and shot fired at the Tamarack Junction Casino back in July of 2017.More >>
They tell us they received a request from Nevada Department of Emergency Management (DEM) to assist with the largest wildfire burning in Dewey County, Oklahoma.More >>
The left lanes of both eastbound and westbound U.S. 50 will closed near Flint Road from around 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.More >>
NATO says all 29 of its members in the alliance back the airstrikes on Syria as a consequence of the country conducting a suspected chemical attack against its civilians last weekend.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting an investigation after a member of the Francovich family died this past Tuesday.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
A new business geared toward female entrepreneurs celebrated its grand opening in Downtown Reno on Friday. Inspire Reno is a development center for businesswomen that aims to create a positive place for women to grow both personally and professionally.More >>
Burglaries of licensed gun dealers across the United States increased 48% between 2012 and 2016, and robberies increased 175% in that same period. Unfortunately, Sparks Black Rifle became a part of that statistic, overnight. One local gun shop owner says it's an unfortunate reality in the back of many gun shop owners' minds.More >>
Neftali Paduani Jr., 33, was senteced to life in prison for several repeat felony convictions, including trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and 7 prior offenses.More >>
