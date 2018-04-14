Single Lane Closures on U.S. 50 in Carson City Sunday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Single Lane Closures on U.S. 50 in Carson City Sunday

Posted: Updated:

Lanes of U.S. 50 in Carson City will be closed this Sunday as NDOT crews work to repair a barrier that was damaged in a crash. 

The left lanes of both eastbound and westbound U.S. 50 will closed near Flint Road from around 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Nevada Department of Transportation says drivers should expect delays going between Carson City and Dayton. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Deputies: Investigation Underway After Prominent Family Member Dies

    Deputies: Investigation Underway After Prominent Family Member Dies

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-04-12 16:42:59 GMT

    The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting an investigation after a member of the Francovich family died this past Tuesday. 

    More >>

    The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting an investigation after a member of the Francovich family died this past Tuesday. 

    More >>

  • Police: Woman Who Drove SUV With Family Off California Cliff Was Drunk

    Police: Woman Who Drove SUV With Family Off California Cliff Was Drunk

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:54:08 GMT

    Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.  

    More >>

    Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.  

    More >>

  • Grand Opening for Inspire Reno

    Grand Opening for Inspire Reno

    Saturday, April 14 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-14 05:09:56 GMT

    A new business geared toward female entrepreneurs celebrated its grand opening in Downtown Reno on Friday.  Inspire Reno is a development center for businesswomen that aims to create a positive place for women to grow both personally and professionally.

    More >>

    A new business geared toward female entrepreneurs celebrated its grand opening in Downtown Reno on Friday.  Inspire Reno is a development center for businesswomen that aims to create a positive place for women to grow both personally and professionally.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.