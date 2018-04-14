Single Lane Closures on U.S. 50 in Carson City Sunday

Lanes of U.S. 50 in Carson City will be closed this Sunday as NDOT crews work to repair a barrier that was damaged in a crash.

The left lanes of both eastbound and westbound U.S. 50 will closed near Flint Road from around 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Nevada Department of Transportation says drivers should expect delays going between Carson City and Dayton.