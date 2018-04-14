Truckee Meadows Fire Assisting with Oklahoma Rhea Fire

They tell us they received a request from Nevada Department of Emergency Management (DEM) to assist with the largest wildfire burning in Dewey County, Oklahoma.More >>
They tell us they received a request from Nevada Department of Emergency Management (DEM) to assist with the largest wildfire burning in Dewey County, Oklahoma.More >>
NATO says all 29 of its members in the alliance back the airstrikes on Syria as a consequence of the country conducting a suspected chemical attack against its civilians last weekend.More >>
NATO says all 29 of its members in the alliance back the airstrikes on Syria as a consequence of the country conducting a suspected chemical attack against its civilians last weekend.More >>
The Rotary Club of Reno Centennial Sunset is sponsoring the event with $4,000 to purchase the trees.More >>
The Rotary Club of Reno Centennial Sunset is sponsoring the event with $4,000 to purchase the trees.More >>
Nevada Department of Transportation says one lane is open on U.S. 50 at Stateline, as NV Energy continues electrical repairs under the roadway.More >>
Nevada Department of Transportation says one lane is open on U.S. 50 at Stateline, as NV Energy continues electrical repairs under the roadway.More >>
The Aces dropped an extra-inning heartbreaker in game one in Fresno tonight, allowing three runs in the bottom of the 12th inning to lose, 7-6.More >>
The Aces dropped an extra-inning heartbreaker in game one in Fresno tonight, allowing three runs in the bottom of the 12th inning to lose, 7-6.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting an investigation after a member of the Francovich family died this past Tuesday.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting an investigation after a member of the Francovich family died this past Tuesday.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Burglaries of licensed gun dealers across the United States increased 48% between 2012 and 2016, and robberies increased 175% in that same period. Unfortunately, Sparks Black Rifle became a part of that statistic, overnight. One local gun shop owner says it's an unfortunate reality in the back of many gun shop owners' minds.More >>
Burglaries of licensed gun dealers across the United States increased 48% between 2012 and 2016, and robberies increased 175% in that same period. Unfortunately, Sparks Black Rifle became a part of that statistic, overnight. One local gun shop owner says it's an unfortunate reality in the back of many gun shop owners' minds.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a two-car crash on US-Alt 50 in front of Pioneer Crossing in Fernley that occurred early Friday afternoon.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a two-car crash on US-Alt 50 in front of Pioneer Crossing in Fernley that occurred early Friday afternoon.More >>
A new business geared toward female entrepreneurs celebrated its grand opening in Downtown Reno on Friday. Inspire Reno is a development center for businesswomen that aims to create a positive place for women to grow both personally and professionally.More >>
A new business geared toward female entrepreneurs celebrated its grand opening in Downtown Reno on Friday. Inspire Reno is a development center for businesswomen that aims to create a positive place for women to grow both personally and professionally.More >>