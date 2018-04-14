Truckee Meadows Fire Assisting with Oklahoma Rhea Fire - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Truckee Meadows Fire Assisting with Oklahoma Rhea Fire

Posted: Updated:

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is gearing up today to deploy some of their crew to the Rhea Fire in Oklahoma, which has burned over 200,000 acres.

They tell us they received a request from Nevada Department of Emergency Management (DEM) to assist with the largest wildfire burning in Dewey County, Oklahoma. TMFPD authorized a Type 3 Brush Engine along with a medical unit leader, ALS Paramedic to send to Oklahoma. The wildfire is calling for 50 resources from the western regions. 

Chief Moore says crews are leaving Reno around 12 p.m. Saturday. 

CBS reports the largest burning wildfire in Oklahoma is the Rhea Fire, which is 28 miles long and 7 miles wide.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.