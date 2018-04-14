Truckee Meadows Fire Assisting with Oklahoma Rhea Fire

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is gearing up today to deploy some of their crew to the Rhea Fire in Oklahoma, which has burned over 200,000 acres.

They tell us they received a request from Nevada Department of Emergency Management (DEM) to assist with the largest wildfire burning in Dewey County, Oklahoma. TMFPD authorized a Type 3 Brush Engine along with a medical unit leader, ALS Paramedic to send to Oklahoma. The wildfire is calling for 50 resources from the western regions.

Chief Moore says crews are leaving Reno around 12 p.m. Saturday.

CBS reports the largest burning wildfire in Oklahoma is the Rhea Fire, which is 28 miles long and 7 miles wide.