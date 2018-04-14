Community Members Plant Trees at Local Elementary School

The City of Reno is partnering with the community to plant 39 trees at Dodson Elementary School.

The Rotary Club of Reno Centennial Sunset is sponsoring the event with $4,000 to purchase the trees. Volunteers from the community, including the Mount Rose Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), will be participating.

“We would like to thank the Washoe County School District for working with us to bring desperately needed canopy to this neighborhood,” Reno City Councilmember Naomi Duerr said. “New trees will provide cooling shade to students and community members who enjoy the use of the school grounds and sports turf, along with aesthetic beauty, stormwater retention and wind buffering.”



“Planting this number of trees will take a unified effort, and we’re thankful for the generous contributions from our rotary and church volunteers who have pledged to add more greenery to this Ward 3 school,” Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado said. “What a great addition to support healthy communities in this recreation space!”

Members of the City of Reno Urban Forestry Commission and the Nevada Division of Forestry is offering instruction on proper tree-planting techniques and encourage volunteers.

The event runs until 12 p.m. Saturday at 4355 Houston Drive.