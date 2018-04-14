Aces Lose 7-6 in Fresno

Aces Release

4/13/2018

The Aces dropped an extra-inning heartbreaker in game one in Fresno tonight, allowing three runs in the bottom of the 12th inning to lose, 7-6. Right-hander Matt Koch made his first start of the 2018 season (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R). The Reno pitching staff would hold strong until the bottom of the 8th inning. Albert Suarez (2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 HR) allowed three runs in his second inning of work narrowing the Reno lead to one. Fresno would tie things up off Joey Krehbiel (BS, 1) in the bottom of the 9th inning and send the Aces into their first extra-inning contest of the season.

Neither side could break apart in the 10th or 11th innings, despite starting a runner at second base. Reno plated two in the top of the 12th inning thanks to a Socrates Brito RBI-single and Cody Decker sacrifice fly. However, Fresno needed just six batters against reliever Neftali Feliz to win the ballgame. The loss brings Reno to a record of (4-5) on the year and have now lost four consecutive games to the Grizzlies.

Top Performers - Reno

Matt Koch (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R)

Cody Decker (2-for-5, 3 RBI, HR)

Cesar Puello (3-for-5, R, RBI)

Top Performers - Fresno

Drew Ferguson (2-for-4, 2 RBI)

Tyler White (2-for-4, HR)

Jon Kemmer (1-for-3, HR)

Notes & Information

Fresno Problems: The Aces have lost four consecutive games (three at home, one on the road) to the Fresno Grizzlies. After winning back-to-back games on April 5 and April 6, Fresno has outscored the Aces 42-23 in their last four matchups. Last season, Reno outscored Fresno 101-93 in 17 meetings.

Upper Decker: Cody Decker blasted his 4th home run of the season in the 7th inning tonight. Last season, Decker didn’t hit his fourth home run of the season until May 20 with the Double-A Bowie Baysox. The UCLA alum has 192 career MiLB home runs and 86 in his Pacific Coast League career.

Veteran on the Bump: Kris Medlen will get the nod for Greg Gross and the Aces tomorrow night. The veteran right-hander is making his 40th career appearance at the Triple-A level and 317th of his career. Medlen won 15 games for the Atlanta Braves in 2013 and has a MLB record of 41-25.