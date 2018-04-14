Nevada Bats Explode in 15-2 Win Over New Mexico

The Aces dropped an extra-inning heartbreaker in game one in Fresno tonight, allowing three runs in the bottom of the 12th inning to lose, 7-6.More >>
The University of Nevada (18-13, 12-4 MW) baseball team used a season-high 19 hits to score a 15-2 Mountain West series opening win over New Mexico (12-19-1, 6-10 MW) on Friday night.
Junior Jennifer Purcell came off the bench and took the first pitch she saw down the right field line to drive in two runs in the top of the eighth, which proved to be the difference in Nevada softball's 10-8 victory over San Diego State Friday night.
Reno closed out the three-game series with a 5-4 victory on Thursday night in Sacramento.
Gabby Williams was picked up by the Chicago Sky.
