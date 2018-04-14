Nevada Bats Explode in 15-2 Win Over New Mexico

Nevada Release

The University of Nevada (18-13, 12-4 MW) baseball team used a season-high 19 hits to score a 15-2 Mountain West series opening win over New Mexico (12-19-1, 6-10 MW) on Friday night at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park before 810 fans. The Wolf Pack improved its MW-leading record to 12-4 and stands at 18-13 overall. The Lobos lost for the seventh consecutive time falling to 6-10 in MW action and are 12-18-1 overall. Game two is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Nevada scored twice in the bottom of the second to take and early advantage but UNM scored twice in the top of the fifth inning to knot the score at 2-2. The Pack then scored 13 unanswered runs over the next four innings to cruise to the 15-2 victory.

In the bottom of the fifth, Nevada sent 11 players to the plate and six scored. Cole Krzmarzick and Mike Echavia each had two-RBI hits in the big inning. In the sixth inning Krzmarzick drove home his third of what would be a career-high five RBI on the night to account for the Pack’s ninth run of the night. A single run in the seventh and the team was in double figures with 10 runs.

The eighth inning was another big one for the Pack as another 11 players hit and five scored. Krzmarzick drove home two more runs and Joshua Zamora also drove in a pair in the inning as the Pack scored 15 in the game. The 15 runs is the second most this season.

All nine Nevada batters had a hit with seven collecting multiple hits as the team finished with a season-high 19. Weston Hatten (4-for-4,3R,2RBI) finished with a game and season-high four hits and drove in two. Krzmarzick (3-for-5,R,5RBI) drove in a career-high five runs which is tied for the high for a Pack player this season as he totaled three hits on the night. Zamora, Grant Fennell, Echavia, Kaleb Foster, and Tyler Bosetti each had two hits in the game. Hayden Schilling drove in both UNM runs with a double in the fifth inning as four different Lobo batters collected a hit.

Nevada starter Mark Nowaczweski (4-2) allowed two runs on three hits in seven innings to earn his fourth win of the season and 16th of his career. UNM starter Justin Slaten (1-7) suffered the loss allowing six runs, five earned in 4.1 innings on the mound.

Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 4 p.m.