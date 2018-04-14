Grand Opening for Inspire Reno

A new business geared toward female entrepreneurs celebrated its grand opening in Downtown Reno on Friday. Inspire Reno is a development center for businesswomen that aims to create a positive place for women to grow both personally and professionally.More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) - AP source: President Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.More >>
Burglaries of licensed gun dealers across the United States increased 48% between 2012 and 2016, and robberies increased 175% in that same period. Unfortunately, Sparks Black Rifle became a part of that statistic, overnight. One local gun shop owner says it's an unfortunate reality in the back of many gun shop owners' minds.More >>
Historical artifacts are on full display in Governor Brian Sandoval's office, and there are many more found in a little-known warehouse where he found some of those items.More >>
Horses using their legs to trot around northern Nevada is nothing out of the ordinary, but when they’re using their noses to find a person, well that's a bit less usual.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting an investigation after a member of the Francovich family died this past Tuesday.More >>
Police are looking for thieves who smashed a car into a gun store in Sparks overnight and made off with weapons.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Three people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting at Yori Park in Reno early Thursday night.More >>
