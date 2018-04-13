Colorado Senator Releases Statement On Marijuana Policy

Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) released a statement about the Administration's policy toward legal marijuana today.

It was a response to the Department of Justice's announcement in January that Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded the Cole Memorandum.

Senator Gardner placed a hold on Department of Justice nominees until he confirmed that Colorado's rights would not be infringed.

"Since the campaign, President Trump has consistently supported states' rights to decide for themselves how best to approach marijuana," said Gardner. "Late Wednesday, I received a commitment from the President that the Department of Justice’s rescission of the Cole memo will not impact Colorado’s legal marijuana industry. Furthermore, President Trump has assured me that he will support a federalism-based legislative solution to fix this states’ rights issue once and for all."

Gardner said because of those commitments, he informed the Administration that he would be lifting remaining holds on DOJ nominees.