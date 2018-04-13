Washoe County Celebrates Blue Green Day - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Celebrates Blue Green Day

Posted: Updated:

Today is National Blue and Green Day to raise awareness of organ, cornea and tissue donation.

Members of the Washoe County Manager's Office and the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office donned green and blue today in honor of the cause.

The day is inspired by National Donate Life month and you can use #BlueGreenDay on social media to aid awareness.

For more information, visit the Donate Life website at https://www.donatelife.net. 

