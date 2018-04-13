Horses Use Scent Detection in Search and Rescue Drills - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Horses Use Scent Detection in Search and Rescue Drills

Posted: Updated:

Horses using their legs to trot around northern Nevada is nothing out of the ordinary, but when they’re using their noses to find a person, well that's a bit less usual.

"These guys have some really good skills as far as scent detection,” said Willis Lamm, President of Least Resistance Training Concepts.

In a series of training exercises,  Lamm and his search and rescue team show Channel 2 just how strong a horse's sense of smell can be. He starts by showing us the basics with an Indian mustang named Murphy.

"What we're going to do is have someone who's obviously in front of him holding the peppermint treat,” said Lamm.

Murphy trots straight to the subject, but Lamm admits the first trial was too easy. In the next exercise, the subject moves further back and hides behind a tree. Without missing a beat, Murphy finds his target.

"When we first did this we couldn't believe it.,” said Lamm.

Throughout the morning the exercises increase in difficulty. Lamm starts by adding multiple subjects who don't have treats and yet the horses continue to hit their mark. They’re even able to find a subject in a rural landscape about 100 yards away using nothing but the scent from a jacket.

“They're used to being out on the range as they're growing up using their senses to find the resources they want and so forth, so we're just adapting that behavior to something that's useful,” said Lamm.

To Lamm and his team, eventually using this training to save lives is what they find to be useful. And although equine scent detection may be seen as a lost art to some, for these riders, there's still a whole new world to explore.

“Once they perceive what it is we're looking for, they're pretty darn efficient at finding it,” said Lamm.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Repeat Offender Sentenced To Life in Prison

    Repeat Offender Sentenced To Life in Prison

    Friday, April 13 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-04-13 23:43:05 GMT

    Neftali Paduani Jr., 33, was senteced to life in prison for several repeat felony convictions, including trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and 7 prior offenses. 

    More >>

    Neftali Paduani Jr., 33, was senteced to life in prison for several repeat felony convictions, including trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and 7 prior offenses. 

    More >>

  • Washoe County Celebrates Blue Green Day

    Washoe County Celebrates Blue Green Day

    Friday, April 13 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-04-13 23:41:27 GMT

    Today is National Blue and Green Day to raise awareness of organ, cornea and tissue donation. Members of the Washoe County Manager's Office and the Regional Medical Examiner's Office donned green and blue today in honor of the cause.

    More >>

    Today is National Blue and Green Day to raise awareness of organ, cornea and tissue donation. Members of the Washoe County Manager's Office and the Regional Medical Examiner's Office donned green and blue today in honor of the cause.

    More >>

  • How The Weather Here Can Change So Fast

    How The Weather Here Can Change So Fast

    Friday, April 13 2018 7:22 PM EDT2018-04-13 23:22:58 GMT

    With all the crazy weather we can get around here there can be some truth to the phrase wait five minutes and the weather can change and it's all because of storms moving through and the different processes going on in the atmosphere. 

    More >>

    With all the crazy weather we can get around here there can be some truth to the phrase wait five minutes and the weather can change and it's all because of storms moving through and the different processes going on in the atmosphere. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.