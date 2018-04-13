Horses Use Scent Detection in Search and Rescue Drills

Neftali Paduani Jr., 33, was senteced to life in prison for several repeat felony convictions, including trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and 7 prior offenses.More >>
Today is National Blue and Green Day to raise awareness of organ, cornea and tissue donation. Members of the Washoe County Manager's Office and the Regional Medical Examiner's Office donned green and blue today in honor of the cause.More >>
With all the crazy weather we can get around here there can be some truth to the phrase wait five minutes and the weather can change and it's all because of storms moving through and the different processes going on in the atmosphere.More >>
The Western Governors University, Nevada is rewarding a scholarship to Washoe County School District employee, Kendall Inskip today.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a two-car crash on US-Alt 50 in front of Pioneer Crossing in Fernley that occurred early Friday afternoon.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting an investigation after a member of the Francovich family died this past Tuesday.More >>
Police are looking for thieves who smashed a car into a gun store in Sparks overnight and made off with weapons.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Three people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting at Yori Park in Reno early Thursday night.More >>
