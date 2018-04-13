Repeat Offender Sentenced To Life in Prison

Washoe County District Attorney's Office sentenced a habitual offender to life in prison.

Neftali Paduani Jr., 33, was sentenced for several repeat felony convictions, including trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and 7 prior offenses.

Paduani Jr. was on parole when he was identified by Sparks Police as a suspect in a residential burglary. He was located driving in the Probasco Way area, where he was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

A search of his vehicle uncovered loaded a .45 caliber handgun and 73 grams of methamphetamine.

Paduani Jr. will not be eligible for parole until he serves a minimum of 14 years in prison.