WGU Awards Scholarship To WCSD Employee

The Western Governors University, Nevada is rewarding a scholarship to Washoe County School District employee, Kendall Inskip today.



WGU Nevada is a university that tries to make education as accessible as possible for their students while they supplement their degrees with real-life experience in the workforce.



Inskip was given the New Year, New You scholarship for finishing her first WGU Nevada course in only 13 days and averaging over 20 hours a week on her education.



She is working toward her master's degree and her goal is to better serve the kids in her school district, half of which are on reduced or free lunches.

Inskip was given the scholarship check on Friday afternoon.