WGU Awards Scholarship To WCSD Employee - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WGU Awards Scholarship To WCSD Employee

Posted: Updated:

The Western Governors University, Nevada is rewarding a scholarship to Washoe County School District employee, Kendall Inskip today.


WGU Nevada is a university that tries to make education as accessible as possible for their students while they supplement their degrees with real-life experience in the workforce.


Inskip was given the New Year, New You scholarship for finishing her first WGU Nevada course in only 13 days and averaging over 20 hours a week on her education.


She is working toward her master's degree and her goal is to better serve the kids in her school district, half of which are on reduced or free lunches.
Inskip was given the scholarship check on Friday afternoon.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Colorado Senator Releases Statement On Marijuana Policy

    Colorado Senator Releases Statement On Marijuana Policy

    Friday, April 13 2018 8:17 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:17:25 GMT

    Senator Cory Garnder (R-CO) released a statement about the Administration's policy toward legal marijuana today.

    More >>

    Senator Cory Garnder (R-CO) released a statement about the Administration's policy toward legal marijuana today.

    More >>

  • Repeat Offender Sentenced To Life in Prison

    Repeat Offender Sentenced To Life in Prison

    Friday, April 13 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-04-13 23:43:05 GMT

    Neftali Paduani Jr., 33, was senteced to life in prison for several repeat felony convictions, including trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and 7 prior offenses. 

    More >>

    Neftali Paduani Jr., 33, was senteced to life in prison for several repeat felony convictions, including trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and 7 prior offenses. 

    More >>

  • Washoe County Celebrates Blue Green Day

    Washoe County Celebrates Blue Green Day

    Friday, April 13 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-04-13 23:41:27 GMT

    Today is National Blue and Green Day to raise awareness of organ, cornea and tissue donation. Members of the Washoe County Manager's Office and the Regional Medical Examiner's Office donned green and blue today in honor of the cause.

    More >>

    Today is National Blue and Green Day to raise awareness of organ, cornea and tissue donation. Members of the Washoe County Manager's Office and the Regional Medical Examiner's Office donned green and blue today in honor of the cause.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.