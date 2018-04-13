NHP: Three People Hurt in Crash on US-Alt 50 in Fernley - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP: Three People Hurt in Crash on US-Alt 50 in Fernley

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol

Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a two-car crash on US-Alt 50 in front of Pioneer Crossing in Fernley that occurred early Friday afternoon. 

NHP says Care Flight transported three people to a local hospital with unknown injuries. 

An investigation is ongoing.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.