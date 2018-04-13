NHP: Three People Hurt in Crash on US-Alt 50 in Fernley

Nevada Highway Patrol is on scene of a two-car crash on US-Alt 50 in front of Pioneer Crossing in Fernley that occurred early Friday afternoon.More >>
Police are looking for thieves who smashed a car into a gun store in Sparks overnight and made off with weapons.More >>
The VA held a Spartan Pledge Friday in Reno to address suicide among those who've served in the military.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
President Donald Trump has issued a full pardon to I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting an investigation after a member of the Francovich family died this past Tuesday.More >>
Police are looking for thieves who smashed a car into a gun store in Sparks overnight and made off with weapons.More >>
Three people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting at Yori Park in Reno early Thursday night.More >>
Reno Police say they responded to a crash involving a pedestrian near Stead Blvd. early Friday morning.More >>
