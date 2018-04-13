Police: Woman Who Drove SUV With Family Off California Cliff Was - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police: Woman Who Drove SUV With Family Off California Cliff Was Drunk

Courtesy: MGN, California Highway Patrol Courtesy: MGN, California Highway Patrol

Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.

California Patrol Capt. Bruce Carpenter said Friday that toxicology tests found Jennifer Hart had an alcohol level of .102.

California drivers are considered drunk with a level of 0.08 or higher.

Carpenter says toxicology tests also found that her wife Sarah Hart and two of their adopted children had "a significant amount" of an ingredient commonly found in the allergy drug Benadryl, which can make people sleepy.

The Harts and three of their children were found dead after the car plunged into the Pacific Ocean on March 26.

Two more are missing and another body has been found but not identified.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

