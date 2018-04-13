Area Veterans Gather in Reno for Spartan Pledge

Numerous area veterans gathered at the Reno VA Hospital Friday to take the Spartan Pledge.

The pledge created by Boone Cutler gives veterans a mission to seek another veteran before taking their life.

The event featured rapper Sabo, a veteran himself, who performed at the event along with local rock band, Seasons of Insanity. Their lead singer, Shane Whitecloud is also a veteran.

The pledge states:

I will not take my own life by my own hand until I talk to my battle buddy first.

My mission is to find a mission to help my warfighter family.

