Wolf Pack Volleyball Signs Three to Join Team

Head coach Lee Nelson has inked three new members of the Nevada Wolf Pack volleyball team as announced on Friday.

The class includes a freshman, sophomore and junior. Junior Camryn Rocha is an outside hitter who measures in at 6-1, sophomore Shiloh Peleras joins the team as a middle blocker from Southern Idaho and the 6-0 freshman outside hitter Kili Robins rounds out the class.

Rocha comes to the Wolf Pack after a year at Chico State and her sophomore year at Cabrillo College. An outside hitter with a hard and fast swing, Rocha can easily reach double figures in the kill column on a regular basis and will look to become a staple of the Nevada volleyball offense.

“Camryn has the ability to be a terminator on the left for us,” Nelson said. “She is a long physical presence at the net and brings with her some solid experience as a go-to player that will make our gym better right away.”

Peleras will join the Pack as a 5-9 sophomore after one season at the College of Southern Idaho. A middle blocker, Peleras will fill a big need for a Nevada squad that graduated two players of the same position in 2017.

“We like Shiloh’s athleticism and understanding of the work required to be a well-rounded middle,” Nelson said of his addition. “She plays within herself and that means she may not get a lot of stuffs, but she will more than make up for it with her ability to set a good block then beat you in transition with speed and efficiency.”

Last but not least, Robins will be the third true freshman of the total 2018 class, joining Mya McClellan and Kaila Spevak who were announced previously. She also joins Peleras and sophomore Kayla Afoa as Kamehameha High School graduates in Honolulu, Hawai’i. The three all claimed a state title together in 2016, bringing immediate comradery to the team.

“Kili comes from a family with a rich volleyball tradition and understands how to compete with consistency at a high level,” Nelson said. “We really like her steady way of taking care of business and she brings with her a positive skill set that includes ball control and a live arm.”

In total, six newcomers will be a part of the 2018 volleyball squad, including three true freshmen and three transfers.

(University of Nevada, Reno)