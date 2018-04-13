Judge Issues Restraining Order for Land Development Near Boomtow - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Judge Issues Restraining Order for Land Development Near Boomtown

Posted: Updated:

A judge granted a temporary restraining order after a legal challenge to plans to develop land near Boomtown.

The land near the intersection of Boomtown Garson Road and Blue Heron Circle is just over 50 acres in size and would house about 78 single family homes.

The Reno Planning Commission denied the tentative map of the development last year, but it was set to be appealed Wednesday night. That has now been postponed because of the restraining order.

The City plans to appeal the restraining order next week.

