Crash Involving Pedestrian North of Reno Friday Morning

Crash Involving Pedestrian North of Reno Friday Morning

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police say they responded to a crash involving a pedestrian near Stead Blvd. early Friday morning. 

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. near Moonwalk Court and Rising Sun Drive. 

The neighborhood intersection was temporarily closed as police investigated the crash scene.

REMSA tells us emergency crews transported someone with unknown injuries to a local hospital.

