President Trump Expected to Pardon Former Cheney Aide Scooter Libby

President Donald Trump plans to pardon I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney.

A source said that the pardon has been under consideration at the White House for months.

Libby, who served as Cheney's chief of staff, was convicted in 2007 of perjury, obstruction of justice and making false statements. The case stemmed from an investigation into the leaking of the covert identity of CIA officer Valerie Plame, though no one was charged for the leak.

Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to the president, wouldn't confirm the pardon on Friday, but told reporters, "many people think Scooter Libby was the victim of a special counsel run amuck."

The process to pardon Libby began when Reince Priebus was chief of staff, but it was stalled in the White House counsel's office. It was revived recently by former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova, who assists Trump's legal team but did not formally join it, and his wife and law partner Victoria Toensing.

President George W. Bush had previously commuted Libby's prison sentence.

If the president officially pardons Libby soon, it could coincide with the release of Comey's tell-all book. In the book, Comey blasts Trump as unethical and "untethered to truth" and calls his leadership of the country "ego driven and about personal loyalty."

Trump has already pardoned another controversial conservative, former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of defying a judge's order.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)