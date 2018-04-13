Things 2 Do This Weekend

This weekend you can laugh along with a Robin Williams impersonator...or sing along with some of your favorite classic musicals. Plus, a truly unique playhouse while supporting a local charity. Here's your list of things your Things 2 Do!

The temperature may not feel like it, but the Boys & Girls Club is getting ready for their 'Kickoff to Summer' event! This free family friendly event includes a bounce house face painting for the kiddos... And parents can learn all about what the Boys & Girls Club have in store.

“Every summer we run specialty camps, we run all these separate things that we do beyond our regular field trips and our regular programming," said Sayla Moynahan with the Boys & Girls Club.

The fun starts Saturday from 11-2 at their youth facility on 9th Street. For more information you can head to http://www.bgctm.org/ They do recommend parents watch the orientation video online and complete their child’s annual membership registration online prior to Kickoff to Summer event.

If you have wanted a custom playhouse for the kids, but don't have the know-how to undertake such a project you are in luck! The Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity is holding its 6th annual Playhouse Build-a-Thon, where volunteer teams will compete and the projects are raffled off to the public!

“People build these houses from the ground up that will eventually get auctioned off and it's all to support a great cause, Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity so we can build houses for low income families," said Christine Price, Executive Director.

That's this Sunday from 10 to 6 at the restore in Sparks! For more information you can head to www.HabitatforHumanityReno.org

And for the adults, we have an amazing musical performance coming to town that is...well...beautiful!

“Here, life is beautiful, the girls are beautiful, even the orchestra is beautiful!" said one of the actors during the opening monologue.

Based on the Tony Award winning production, Cabaret is coming to downtown Reno! They are in town for 5 shows this weekend at the Pioneer Center. For more information on that, you can head to http://pioneercenter.com/all-events/event/cabaret/

And just below.... The Pioneer Underground is hosting Mark Price, or 'Skippy' from Family Ties, plus, the great Robin Williams Impressionists, Roger Kabler.

"Mrs. Doubtfire will show up and all these different characters, sometimes the top of my head just goes and we go 'baby ya,' we just go, itis just I don't know sometimes we lose structure a little bit, we go off road, we play with people in the audience, we have a wonderful time,” said Roger Kabler, the Robin Williams Impressionists.

The magic runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights for the next two weeks at the Pioneer Underground.

For more information on the show or for tickets, you can head to http://pioneercenter.com/underground/

Have a great weekend!!