Police Investigate Gun Store Smash And Grab in Sparks

Police say an investigation is underway after a stolen car crashed into the Sparks Black Rifle on east Prater Way early Friday morning. 

Police say two younger looking men stole several handguns and a rifle from the store, around 3:45 a.m. 

"We are going to stay about at least a dozen guns," says Sparks Lt. Tony Marconato.

Police tell us the owner of the green Honda Civic sedan was not involved. 

"The people that would break into here and steal those (guns) probably don't have the best intent for those guns,"says owner Gordon Gray.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

Gray says the store will be closed for the rest of the day. 

"Half our store front is broken, our glass is gone, the security gates are beyond repair."

He adds that he's thankful to the community as they continue to reach out to him and offer support.

"Several of the gun shops have already reached out to us and offered their assistance."

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward is being offered.

