Investigation Underway After Car Crashes Into Gun Store in Sparks

Police say an investigation is underway after a stolen car crashed into the Sparks Black Rifle on east Prater Way early Friday morning.

Police say two people stole several guns from the store, around 3:45 a.m.

Police tell us the car's owner was not involved.

Police say the two suspects are described as men with small builds.

Police say there are no injuries reported, as of the time of this writing.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.