UNR Med Student Outreach Offers Free Health Clinics

Nevadans who don't have healthcare will have a chance at attending free health clincs in May and June. Through the Univiersity of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, the UNR Med's Student Outreach is offering general physicals, flu shots, pregnancy testing and more. Dental services are not provided. Here are the dates for the clinics:



Saturday, May 12 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday, May 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 16 from 8 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, June 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Spanish translators will be available at the clinics and all medical students will be supervised by licensed faculty and physicians.



For more information, visit this link here: https://med.unr.edu/news/archive/2018/soc-free-clinics-in-may-and-june