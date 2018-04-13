Sparks Police Looking For Suspect Of Counterfeit Money

Nevadans who don't have healthcare will have a chance at attending free health clincs in May and June.More >>
Reno closed out the three-game series with a 5-4 victory on Thursday night in Sacramento.More >>
Gabby Williams was picked up by the Chicago Sky.More >>
Reno Police Department has confirmed that there was a shooting at Yori Park just before 7 p.m. on Thursday. They also confirmed there were three victims, one female and two male. One was grazed and refused medical treatment but one is in severe condition. All wounds were reported as non-life threatening.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting an investigation after a member of the Francovich family died this past Tuesday.More >>
Reno Police end an hours-long stand-off near Wooster High School.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for the suspect in a possible attempted child abduction that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Spanish Springs area.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol is looking for additional witnesses to a road rage incident that occurred on I-80 east near Pyramid Way early Tuesday morning.More >>
After several years in the making, MedMen in Mustang is open for business.More >>
