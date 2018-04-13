Sparks Police Looking For Suspect Of Counterfeit Money - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Looking For Suspect Of Counterfeit Money

Sparks Police are looking for a man who is suspected of using counterfeit money. 

He was seen at Revision Brewing Company passing a fake $100 bill.

Sparks Police have a photo of the vehicle he was driving but have no other details at this time.

