Aces Bounce-Back in Sacramento 5-4

Aces Release

4/12/2018

Reno closed out the three-game series with a 5-4 victory on Thursday night in Sacramento. Troy Scribner made his Aces debut and first appearance as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks (4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 4 K). Scribner was claimed from the Los Angeles Angels on April 6 and was named a Pacific Coast League All-Star in 2017 with the Salt Lake Bees.

Offensively, Yasmany Tomas set the tone early in the ballgame. Tomas hit a two-run double in the top of the first inning, scoring Jack Reinheimer and Cesar Puello. Michael Perez followed with a sharp single into the outfield and gave Reno an early 3-0 lead. Both sides exchanged blows throughout the remainder of the game, but ultimately Reno prevailed.

Top Performers - Reno

Troy Scribner (4.0, 3 H, 3 R, 4 K)

Yasmany Tomas (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI)

Silvino Bracho (2.0 IP, 5 K)

Top Performers - Sacramento

Chris Shaw (1-for-2, HR)

Austin Slater (1-for-3, R, 2B)

D.J. Snelton (3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 4 K)

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV Friday April 13 Fresno Grizzlies RHP Matt Koch (0-0, 0.00) VS. RHP Francis Martes (0-0, 7.36) 7:05 PM

Notes & Information

Cat Lover: Troy Scribner has dominated the River Cats in his brief Triple-A career. The right-hander has pitched 23.2 innings against Sacramento, allowed just 12 hits, 5 ER and has struckout 22.

Been A Minute: Silvino Bracho struck out five River Cats in 2.0 innings of work tonight. The last time the veteran right-hander struck out five or more in a game was on October 1, 2017 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bracho tossed 1.2 innings and allowed one hit in the D-backs 14-2 victory.

All-Time Sherf: Jimmie Sherfy picked up his 33rd Triple-A save tonight vs. Sacramento. The right-hander out of the University of Oregon recorded 20 saves with Reno last season and one with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Jake Barrett sits two behind Sherfy on the all-time list with 31.