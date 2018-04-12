Trampoline Fitness at EZAir - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Trampoline Fitness at EZAir

Posted: Updated:

NASA scientists discovered bouncing on a trampoline is almost 70 percent more effective than jogging and requires less effort. Although decades old, the study published in "Journal of Applied Physiology" concluded that jogging and rebounding produced similar heart rate levels and oxygen consumption. However, scientists determined jumping on a trampoline produced greater biochemical results with less demand on the heart, making it more efficient than running.

As a result of this research, trainers around the globe are making the case for trampoline fitness. It’s soaring to new heights all over the world, including Korea, Russia, Brazil and now… right here in Reno.

"First one in northern Nevada,” says Heather Cannon who created Cannon Air at EZAir Trampoline Park.

She says it is possible to bounce your way to better health.

"The cool thing about trampoline fitness is that you put yourself on an unstable apparatus. For the entire time, every single muscle in your body is going to be working."

Heather has 20-years of group fitness experience and says between plyometrics, interval work and circuit training – all the movements can be modified for any and every fitness level.

"The trampoline workout can be high-intensity or it can be low-intensity because we have these mats. If you're feeling tired you can take it onto the mats to reduce your instability."

The instability is believed to improve core strength, balance and coordination. Heather also incorporates weights.

The 50-minute classes are challenging, different and fun; you just can’t help but smile – while breaking a sweat.

"I would say you'll never get bored."

You can try a Cannon Air class for free during an opening house this Saturday, April 14th at EZAir located at 895 E. Patriot in Reno. To learn more about the class schedule, pricing and even available childcare, click on the links below.

https://cannonfitness.net/

http://www.ezairsports.com/

  • Kristen Remington's Health Watch ReportsMore>>

  • Trampoline Fitness at EZAir

    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:35 PM EDT2018-04-13 03:35:59 GMT

    There is a new workout if you are interested in bouncing your way to better health. Where to give trampoline fitness a try in Health Watch.

    More >>

    There is a new workout if you are interested in bouncing your way to better health. Where to give trampoline fitness a try in Health Watch.

    More >>

  • Free Oral Cancer Screening

    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 03:28:21 GMT

    Tobacco and excessive alcohol use are not the only culprits for oral cancer these days. A strain of an extremely common virus is to blame, too. How you can get a free oral cancer screening in Health Watch.

    More >>

    Tobacco and excessive alcohol use are not the only culprits for oral cancer these days. A strain of an extremely common virus is to blame, too. How you can get a free oral cancer screening in Health Watch.

    More >>

  • BELIEVE Sculpture Lighting Thursday Night for Organ Donation

    BELIEVE Sculpture Lighting Thursday Night for Organ Donation

    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:13:29 GMT

    The BELIEVE sculpture in City Plaza in downtown Reno will light up in blue and green to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

    More >>

    The BELIEVE sculpture in City Plaza in downtown Reno will light up in blue and green to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.