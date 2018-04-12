There is a new workout if you are interested in bouncing your way to better health. Where to give trampoline fitness a try in Health Watch.More >>
Tobacco and excessive alcohol use are not the only culprits for oral cancer these days. A strain of an extremely common virus is to blame, too. How you can get a free oral cancer screening in Health Watch.More >>
The BELIEVE sculpture in City Plaza in downtown Reno will light up in blue and green to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.More >>
The Washoe County Health District says the University of Nevada Student measles case is linked to an unvaccinated traveler who was exposed in Europe, and developed measles after returning to the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>
April is National Donate Life Month to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation. Today, one Reno mother got to thank the EMT who made it possible for her baby to save two lives, after her death.More >>
Make-A-Wish is at it again... but this time in Sparks. The special surprise the non-profit gave a little boy battling leukemia in Health Watch.More >>
U.S. health authorities are ordering a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of its products tested positive for salmonella, part of a nationwide outbreak linked to the ingredient kratom.More >>
Scientists have the dirt on the rubber ducky: Those cute yellow bath-time toys are - as some parents have long suspected - a haven for nasty bugs.More >>
Renown, in partnership with the Northern Nye County Hospital District, will be expanding on the care already being provided to residents since it opened the medical group in June 2016 at the former Nye Regional Medical Center, 825 S. Main Street.More >>
Prevention is key when it comes to colon cancer which is the third leading cause of cancer deaths among women - behind breast and lung cancer.More >>
