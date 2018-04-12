Three People Injured After Shooting at Yori Park in Reno

Three people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting at Yori Park in Reno early Thursday night.

Police are still looking for several suspects who shot two men and one woman.

"One of the wounds was a grazing wound. They refused treatment. The others are non-life-threatening injuries though one is in severe condition," Reno Lt. Scott Shaw.

Police don't have a motive for the shooting though they have interviewed several witnesses. Gang Unit officers are working this case, but there's no definitive word yet on if it's gang-related.

Reno Police are encouraging anyone who witnessed the shooting to call Secret Witness at 322-4900.