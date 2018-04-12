Update:

Scott Shaw of the Reno Police Department has confirmed that there was a shooting at Yori Park just before 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Shaw also confirmed there were three victims, one female and two male. He said one was grazed and refused medical treatment but one is in severe condition. All wounds were reported as non-life threatening.

Shaw said the road will be closed during the investigation and there is no one in custody at this time.

There were several witnesses, but no suspects have been identified yet. They have not released descriptions, but do believe that there were multiple suspects.

Reno Police are encouraging anyone who witnessed the shooting to call Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Original Story: Reno Police are investigating a possible shooting tonight at Yori Park.

REMSA tells us two ambulances and a supervisor responded and are treating three victims but have not taken anyone to the hospital yet.

We are waiting to hear from police on exact details, but they did respond to possible shots fired just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

We have a crew on scene working to gain more information.