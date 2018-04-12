Former Reed Star Picked in WNBA Draft

Congratulations to Gabby Williams. The former Reed star saw her named called with the fourth pick of the WNBA draft. The former UConn star was picked up by the Chicago Sky.



Williams was one of the best stat sheet fillers in the country for the Huskies. She's coming off a senior season that saw her average just over 11-points, 7-rebounds, 5-assists and just under 3-steals per game.



She's going to get a chance to make an instant impact. Williams joins a Chicago team that finished this past season 12-22 and 9th out of 12 teams.