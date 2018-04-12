NHP Seeks Additional Witnesses to Road Rage Incident

Nevada Highway Patrol is looking for additional witnesses to a road rage incident that occurred on I-80 east near Pyramid Way early Tuesday morning.

NHP says the driver of a semi-truck driver and the driver of a local contractor truck were stopped on the shoulder when they got into a fight, around 6:45 a.m.

Troopers say witnesses were seen filming the fight.

One of the drivers was seriously hurt.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Trooper Chris Greb at (775) 687-9600 or cgreb@dps.state.nv.us NHP Case #180400869