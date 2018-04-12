April Showers Brings May Flowers?

Flowers need water to bloom and thrive, and while they could use the rain in April, it's not the end all be all.

"If you get April showers definitely it increases what your blooms are going to be in May," said Wendy Hanson Mazet from the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension in Reno.

Snow can be good for some flowers too, because it acts like a blanket, and moisture is moisture.

"No they love it. They're fine in that kind of temperature. The worst kind of thing people will do is go try to sweep them off. They'll bounce back as soon as the temperature warms back up," said Mazet.

What we don't want is a freeze after a lot of rain, because when that happens, the flowers become brittle and can break if you touch them.

The rain is certainly beneficial though no matter the month.

"What the moisture does is it helps the ground naturally start to warm up and give moisture to the roots system. Without us turning on our irrigation system. Mother Nature tells them it's time to wake up," said Mazet.

Different flowers wake up at different times, not all of them bloom in May. Some prefer April, June, July, or even the fall.

"You got the Crocus blooming, you got all the Daffodils blooming, Tulips are just starting to pop out of the ground," added Mazet.

Especially since we live in a desert you'll need to water your flowers on a regular basis, but you do not want to drown them or use warm water.

"You'll want to water everything at least every three weeks. If we do not have moisture, and that includes bulbs, flowers, shrubs, and trees," said Mazet.

Keep an eye on the soil moisture as it can change quickly. It's been a wet spring so far, and yes more showers, means more flowers.

"It would be nice, do we have to have it? No, but if we do get more moisture we're going to have such a gorgeous spring," said Mazet.

While your flowers might be alright, you'll have to wait until the end of May before your tomato plants will be safe to plant.

