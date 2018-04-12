BELIEVE Sculpture Lighting Thursday Night for Organ Donation - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

BELIEVE Sculpture Lighting Thursday Night for Organ Donation

The BELIEVE sculpture in City Plaza in downtown Reno will light up in blue and green to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.

April is National Donate Life Month and blue and green are the organization's colors.

There are 600 Nevadans waiting for an organ transplant including 20-year-old Itzel Gomez, who has lupus and needs a kidney transplant.

"It's kinda frustrating some days. You wake up like not feeling good but you have to stay positive and just believe there's going to be someone out there for you."

The BELIEVE sign will be lit up in blue and green at 7:30 p.m.

Washoe County encourages Northern Nevadans to wear blue and green on Friday to raise awareness about organ donations.

