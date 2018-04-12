Reno Air Racing Association Secures New Licensing Agreement

Spring is oftentimes characterized as being a roller coaster ride because temperatures and weather conditions can fluctuate so much and that's what it will likely be like around here in the next couple of weeks.More >>
Spring is oftentimes characterized as being a roller coaster ride because temperatures and weather conditions can fluctuate so much and that's what it will likely be like around here in the next couple of weeks.More >>
The Reno Air Racing Association says the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority has approved a new two-year licensing agreement extending through 2019.More >>
The Reno Air Racing Association says the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority has approved a new two-year licensing agreement extending through 2019.More >>
Uber will start doing annual criminal background checks on U.S. drivers and hire a company that constantly monitors criminal arrests as it tries to do a better job of keeping riders safe.More >>
Uber will start doing annual criminal background checks on U.S. drivers and hire a company that constantly monitors criminal arrests as it tries to do a better job of keeping riders safe.More >>
Now serving as President Trump's CIA director, the former Kansas congressman has been nominated to replace Rex Tillerson as America's top diplomat.More >>
Now serving as President Trump's CIA director, the former Kansas congressman has been nominated to replace Rex Tillerson as America's top diplomat.More >>
President Trump said Thursday that an attack on Syria could take place "very soon or not so soon at all," arguing he had never signaled the timing of retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack that he had suggested was imminent a day earlier.More >>
President Trump said Thursday that an attack on Syria could take place "very soon or not so soon at all," arguing he had never signaled the timing of retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack that he had suggested was imminent a day earlier.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting an investigation after a member of the Francovich family died this past Tuesday.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting an investigation after a member of the Francovich family died this past Tuesday.More >>
Reno Police end an hours-long stand-off near Wooster High School.More >>
Reno Police end an hours-long stand-off near Wooster High School.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for the suspect in a possible attempted child abduction that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Spanish Springs area.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for the suspect in a possible attempted child abduction that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Spanish Springs area.More >>
After several years in the making, MedMen in Mustang is open for business.More >>
After several years in the making, MedMen in Mustang is open for business.More >>
Expect delays and slowdowns over the mountains Thursday morning as NDOT issues chain controls on area roads.More >>
Expect delays and slowdowns over the mountains Thursday morning as NDOT issues chain controls on area roads.More >>