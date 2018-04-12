Reno Air Racing Association Secures New Licensing Agreement - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Air Racing Association Secures New Licensing Agreement

The Reno Air Racing Association says the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority has approved a new two-year licensing agreement extending through 2019.

The 55th annual STIHL National Championship Air Races are scheduled for September 12-16, 2018 at Reno-Stead Airport and will host six different classes of airplanes: Jet, Formula One, Sport, Biplane, T6 and the Unlimited Class.

The Patriots Jet Team will headline this year’s performers.

The Screamin’ Sasquatch Jet Waco from John Klatt Air Shows will perform aerobatics, along with the Smoke ‘n Thunder Jet Truck.

Demonstrations will also include the F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-16 Heritage Flight. 

RARA says the event provides an economic impact of nearly $92 million each year.

For more information or to volunteer visit www.airrace.org.

