Senate Judiciary to Vote on Bill to Protect Robert Mueller's Job

A Senate committee is expected to vote by month's end on bipartisan legislation designed to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's job.

Chairman Chuck Grassley says the Senate Judiciary Committee plans to vote April 26 on the measure that was introduced this week by two Republicans and two Democrats as President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of Mueller.

Grassley hasn't endorsed the bill. But the Iowa Republican believes the full committee should vote on it.

The sponsors are Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democrats Chris Coons of Delaware and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Justice Department regulations already say a special counsel can only be fired for good cause.

The senators' proposal would write that into the law.

