Lane Closure Planned for Prater Way Paving Project

Starting Monday, April 16, through the week of May 7, eastbound Prater Way from Rock Boulevard to El Rancho Drive will close for paving as part of the 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project.

Detours will be in place and westbound traffic can continue to use Prater Way.

Construction operations are weather permitting. For the latest updates, text 4PRATER to 797979, or visit 4thPrater.com to sign up for email notifications.

The 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project involves widening sidewalks, adding bike lanes, adding new landscaping and moving utilities underground. The final component of the project will be a new RAPID bus line, called the Lincoln Line, debuting in late 2018. The new line celebrates the famous Lincoln Highway. Completion of construction is anticipated in fall of 2018.

(Regional Transportation Commission contributed to this report.)