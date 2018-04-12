Lane Closure Planned for Prater Way Paving Project

Uber will start doing annual criminal background checks on U.S. drivers and hire a company that constantly monitors criminal arrests as it tries to do a better job of keeping riders safe.More >>
President Trump touted his tax cut measure at a White House event on Thursday, before an audience of workers who say they have benefited directly from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.More >>
Now serving as President Trump's CIA director, the former Kansas congressman has been nominated to replace Rex Tillerson as America's top diplomat.More >>
A Senate committee is expected to vote by month's end on bipartisan legislation designed to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's job.More >>
Starting Monday, April 16, through the week of May 7, eastbound Prater Way from Rock Boulevard to El Rancho Drive will close for paving as part of the 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting an investigation after a member of the Francovich family died this past Tuesday.More >>
Reno Police end an hours-long stand-off near Wooster High School.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for the suspect in a possible attempted child abduction that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Spanish Springs area.More >>
After several years in the making, MedMen in Mustang is open for business.More >>
Expect delays and slowdowns over the mountains Thursday morning as NDOT issues chain controls on area roads.More >>
