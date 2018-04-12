Deputies: Investigation Underway After Prominent Family Member Dies

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting an investigation after a member of the Francovich family died this past Tuesday.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the body as 35-year-old Marisa Francovich.

Deputies say as of right now, her death is not suspicious and there is no criminal investigation.

The ME says it is conducting toxicology tests to hopefully determine how she died.

You may recognize the Francovich name from the Francovich House on Washington Street in Reno, or their annual offering of Francovich egg nog.