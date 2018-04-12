Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing for Mike Pompeo to be Secretar - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing for Mike Pompeo to be Secretary of State

Mike Pompeo, who until recently has served as director of the CIA, is facing lawmakers' questions as he aims to take over leadership of the Department of State following President Trump's dramatic firing of former Secretary Rex Tillerson last month.

In prepared remarks ahead of Thursday's confirmation hearing, Pompeo is set to explain to members on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he is no "warmonger" or "hawk" that many claim him to be.

"I know firsthand the painful sacrifices of our men and women in uniform. So when journalists, most of whom have never met me, label me--or any of you--as "hawks," "war hardliners," or worse, I shake my head. There are few who dread war more than those of us who have served in uniform. And there is a great deal of room between a military presence and war. War is always the last resort. I would prefer achieving the President's foreign policy goals with unrelenting diplomacy rather than by sending young men and women to war. "

According to his prepared remarks, Pompeo will also explain that the United States' "soft policy" toward Russia is "now over." He says in his remarks that the Trump administration considers Russia to be "a danger to our country." But he also says that diplomatic efforts with Moscow, while challenging, "must continue."

Pompeo also stresses America's "duty to lead," despite Trump's own vows to put "America first."

During his hearing, Pompeo said he never advocated for regime change in North Korea.

He said the administration has responsibility to prevent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un being able threaten the U.S. with a nuclear weapon. But he says he's not advocating regime change. He says his role as a diplomat is to avoid a confrontation.

After a year of escalating tensions over North Korea's progress in its weapons development, President Donald Trump has pivoted to diplomacy and plans to meet Kim in May or early June.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

