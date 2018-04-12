Investigation Underway After Pedestrian Hit by SUV in Sparks

Nevada Highway Patrol says one person was transported to the hospital after being hit by a SUV near McCarran and East Lincoln Way in Sparks early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 5:45 a.m.

NHP says the person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

They say witnesses reported seeing the driver was speeding through the intersection when the unidentified person was hit.

An investigation is underway.

NHP says weather was not a factor.