Storm Watch: Chain Controls

Our Meteorologist Jeff Martinez says to expect delays and slowdowns if you're heading over the mountains Thursday morning, but road conditions should improve by the afternoon. Also, he predicts that there will be good travel weather for Friday and the weekend.

Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires:

I-80 over Donner Pass

Chains or Snow Tires Required:

Through Virginia City

SR-431 from State Route 28 to Douglas Fir Drive

High Winds - Vehicles Over 9 Feet High Are Prohibited:

Through Washoe Valley

To see all the chain controls in place click here.