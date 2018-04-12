Honoring Crime Victims and Advocates - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Honoring Crime Victims and Advocates

Advocates and victims of crime came together Wednesday night to raise awareness about issues that victims face.

Reno, Nevada Alliance for Victims' Rights hosted the event at the Mills B. Lane Justice Center as part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week. Officials with different state and local agencies were on hand to provide victims and their families with important resources and services. An award ceremony was also held to honor the people who support victims of trauma or violent crimes.

"There's a lot of people with a lot of different agencies who are doing awesome work that is behind the scenes," says Megan Baldwin, Victim Advocate for Washoe County School Police. "So when someone goes through a major trauma, some sort of violent crime in their life, they do have a lot of support."

Organizers also discussed Question One on the November ballot, known as Marsy's Law. If passed, it would create a victim's bill of rights.

For more ideas on how to support victims of crime, visit the Office for Victims of Crime website at www.ovc.gov.

