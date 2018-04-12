Police End Hours-Long Stand-Off in Reno

An hours-long stand-off between Reno Police and a man is over.

This situation took place on the 1000 block of Harvard way and Vassar Street early Thursday morning to about 5:45 a.m.

Officials tell us the man has a warrant for a felony alluding charge. Police were able to get a search warrant and with the help of the SWAT team they delivered it.

Originally police were told there were multiple people inside the residence, but when SWAT arrived they found only one man inside.

Some of the other residents in the surrounding apartments were evacuated and put in a hotel while this situation was ongoing.

Authorities did temporarily close down Harvard Way, but it is back open now.

The man is being transported to jail.