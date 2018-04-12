Standoff at Harvard Way and Vassar in Reno

Reno Police are currently involved in a standoff on Harvard way and Vassar Street.

Officials tell us that they are serving arrest warrants for individuals in an apartment complex, but no other details are available at this time.

Reno Police say they are in communication with the residents, but they ask the public to stay away from the area.

Crews have been at the scene since early Thursday morning.

