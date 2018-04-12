Standoff at Harvard Way and Vassar - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Standoff at Harvard Way and Vassar

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police are currently involved in a standoff on Harvard way and Vassar Street.  They say detectives are issuing a warrant service, but no other details are available at this time.  

Reno Police said they are in communication with the residents, but they are encouraging people to stay away from the area.

We will be presenting more details as they become available.

