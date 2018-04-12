Standoff at Harvard Way and Vassar

Caltrans is reporting that traffic is now being released going westbound on I-80 in Truckee, but that traffic is still being turned eastbound at Alta.More >>
Reno Police are currently involved in a standoff on Harvard way and Vassar Street.More >>
On Wednesday night over 600 University of Nevada supporters attended the celebration of the men’s basketball team’s outstanding season and run to the Sweet 16 at the Silver Legacy Resort and Casino.More >>
It's National Public Safety Telecommunications Week - a way to recognize the first responders that are the first to get the call in an emergency. In Washoe County, REMSA handles all of the medical calls. All REMSA dispatchers are either EMT's or Paramedics.More >>
The Joining Forces program was implemented by Nevada Highway Patrol from March 19, 2018 through March 31, 2018. Those two weeks were dedicated to pedestrian safety, with 251 traffic stops resulting in 229 citations.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for the suspect in a possible attempted child abduction that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Spanish Springs area.More >>
A new study released by the CDC shows trends of drug overdoses including opioids and amphetamines among other drugs, as the center continues their fight to combat the opioid crisis. The most alarming fact regarding Nevada, a nearly 32 percent increase in amphetamine overdoses since 2015.More >>
Washoe County deputies say they arrested three men and a woman as part of a drug and weapons investigation.More >>
City council unanimously voted on the future of adult businesses, Wednesday. The staff is still going forward with the relocation ordinance, Title 18, which would require adult businesses to move to industrial zones.More >>
A petition to ban brothels in Lyon County was filed last week, spearheaded by activists from the organization, No Little Girl. They're trying to get at least 3,350 signatures by June 15th.More >>
