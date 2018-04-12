"Blizzard-like" Conditions At Donner Summit - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

"Blizzard-like" Conditions At Donner Summit

Posted: Updated:

Caltrans says that they are releasing traffic at Nyack, but chain controls are still in effect of I-80 and 50. To see real-time chain control updates, click here.

Caltrans is reporting that traffic is now being released going westbound on I-80 in Truckee, but that traffic is still being turned eastbound at Alta. 

Original Story: Caltrans is reporting that traffic is being held on I-80 eastbound at Alta and westbound at Truckee.  Snow chains are required in Placer County through the Donnor Summit.  Chains or snow tires are also required from the State Route 28 through Douglas Fir Drive on Mount Rose Highway.

