"Blizzard-like" Conditions At Donnor Summit, Traffic Being Held

Caltrans is reporting that traffic is now being released going westbound on I-80 in Truckee, but that traffic is still being turned eastbound at Alta.

WB 80 traffic has been released in Truckee but still turning EB traffic at Alta (3743 elevation). — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 12, 2018

Original Story: Caltrans is reporting that traffic is being held on I-80 eastbound at Alta and westbound at Truckee. Snow chains are required in Placer County through the Donnor Summit. Chains or snow tires are also required from the State Route 28 through Douglas Fir Drive on Mount Rose Highway.

Blizzard-like conditions over Donner Summit. Westbound I-80 traffic temporarily being held at Truckee due to spinouts. pic.twitter.com/Y0fG1IvTiu — Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) April 12, 2018